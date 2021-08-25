Rotary Club of Houma donates toiletry items for local children’s group homes

The Rotary Club of Houma is continuing its centennial celebration by donating 100 toiletry items to Junior Auxiliary of Houma to be distributed to three local children’s group homes.

Throughout the year, Rotary Club of Houma will be supporting the community with donations and acts of service in the multiples of 100 to celebrate 100 years. The club has previously donated 100 books to their new lending library, 100 cases of corn to the Terrebonne Churches United Foodbank, 100 bus passes were donated to The Haven, and 100 school supply items to local schools.

This month’s donation will provide 100 toiletry items including toothbrushes, toothpaste, feminine products, and more to Junior Auxiliary of Houma. JA of Houma works closely with three local group homes in our community: Louis Children’s Crisis Center for young boys and girls, MacDonell Children’s Services for teenage boys, and Hooper Dorm for teenage girls. The items will be used by current and future residents.

Officially chartered in 1921, the Rotary Club of Houma was created by a group of business leaders who were committed to making a profound difference in our community. Today, multiple local Rotary groups have been created from the Rotary Club of Houma. Together, we will celebrate 100 years of “service above self” in Terrebonne Parish with community-wide projects.