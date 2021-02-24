Rotary Club of Houma kicks off Centennial Celebration with donation of Lending Library

The Rotary Club of Houma is kicking off its centennial celebration with the donation of 100 books and a new Lending Library in downtown Houma.

Officially chartered in 1921, the Rotary Club of Houma was created by a group of business leaders who were committed to making a profound difference in our community. Today, multiple local Rotary groups have been created from the Rotary Club of Houma. Together, we will celebrate 100 years of “service above self” in Terrebonne Parish with community-wide projects, which will be announced in the coming months.

To kick off these festivities, Rotary Club of Houma sponsored a Lending Library through the Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence (TFAE) and donated its first 100 books. A lending library is a neighborhood book exchange where everyone is invited to take a book or leave a book for others. The goal is to inspire reading and literacy in our community, where everyone can participate regardless of income, age, or reading level. The Rotary Lending Library is located outside Downtown Jeaux’s facing Grinage Street.

Service is the cornerstone of Rotary, and the Rotary Club of Houma has put a significant emphasis on education in our community. Throughout the years, Rotarians have donated time and funds to many school projects and programs, as well as helped to develop local education non-profit organizations.

“It’s fitting to kick off our centennial celebration with this lending library,” Rotary Club of Houma President Jerry Ledet, Jr. said. “We have a deep history with proving educational resources in Terrebonne Parish and are excited to facilitate this opportunity to help increase literacy by providing books for both adults and children.”