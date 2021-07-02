Rotary Club of Houma’s Mark Lee Represents the Area as Rotary District 6200 Governor

Rotary International is an international service organization whose purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders to provide humanitarian service and to advance goodwill and peace around the world. They pride themselves on being a non-political and non-religious organization that is open to all. The Rotary Club of Houma is now the home of District 6200 Governor with the recent induction of Mark H. Lee.

Lee has been a member of the Rotary Club of Houma since 2004 by an invitation from his father-in-law, Dale Thompson. The New Orleans native moved to Houma after college, where he met his wife. He used the Rotary Club as a means to meet people that he says he would have never known otherwise. Since then, he has humbly served the area and went on to become the local club’s president in 2010-2011.

Lee interviewed for the position of District 6200 Governor almost three years ago. From there, the organization makes a selection; then the person is considered a district governor nominee designate, then district governor nominee, then district governor-elect, then district governor. He officially began as governor on July 1 and said he is very proud to do so and honored to represent Houma. Lee is one of three Houma representatives that have held the position; the other two are William “Billy” Foster, who served from 1997-1998, and George Arceneaux, Jr., who served from 1971-1972.

Rotary started back in 1905 in Chicago by attorney Paul Harris as a fellowship club so professionals with diverse backgrounds could exchange ideas and form meaningful, lifelong friendships. It then evolved into a service club. More clubs came to fruition throughout the country, and Rotary is now worldwide with more than 1.2 million members. A quote from the founder perfectly portrays the organizations’ purpose, “Whatever Rotary may mean to us, to the world it will be known by the results it achieves.“

One of the biggest initiatives of Rotary started in 1979 with efforts to eradicate polio. According to the Rotary International website, volunteers administered drops of oral polio vaccinations to children at a health center in Guadalupe Viejo, Makati, Philippines. It was when the Rotary International president, James L. Bomar Jr., put the first polio vaccine drops into a child’s mouth where the Rotary’s first Health, Hunger and Humanity (3-H) Grant project was underway. When the efforts began, they had worldwide cases, and now there are only two countries, Afghanistan and Pakistan, with polio cases.

Locally, Rotary Clubs have helped move our community forward with many projects. Houma has four clubs; Rotary Club of Houma, Rotary Club of Houma-Terrebonne, Rotary Club of Houma-Sunrise, Rotary Club of Downtown Houma. Rotary Club of Houma is celebrating 100 years of service to the area on November 21, 2021. Lee said the most rewarding part about being involved in the Rotary Club of Houma is the fellowship and the friendships that have formed. “The other part is, and I think is the reason a lot of people get involved with Rotary Clubs, is the service. It’s to give back to your community as much as you can and to spread the blessings. I feel very blessed, and I feel like there’s a lot more I can do to help others. And that’s one of the things rotary is striving to do around the world,” Lee said.

The most challenging part has been getting people to know what Rotary Clubs do, Lee said. “For a long time, the organization was a humble organization, it still is, but members did not like to ‘toot their own horns,’ so to speak.” In doing so, people started not understanding the full capacity of the clubs over time. Now, they have reversed roles and are starting to reach out to get more people involved.

One of the things he is most looking forward to in the new position is meeting the other Rotarians in the district. Lee will start next week by touring the district, starting with local clubs in Houma, and then he will move to Baton Rouge. “Every District Governor that I’ve met and known has said the year is such a rewarding time. They tell me ‘you’ll enjoy it, and you’ll have memories that will last a lifetime. And I’m looking forward to that,” Lee said.

Lee humbly talked about the past, present, and future endeavors of the Rotary world. “The rotary world is a unique place. And there’s a lot of good that has occurred over the years, and we just want to continue that effort to try and help others who, for whatever reason, are less fortunate and are in some situations where they can use help. We want to continue the effort of making the world a better place because I do believe that we’re making a difference, and it starts with you.”

Contact a local Rotary Club near you to see how you can reach out and give back to your community.