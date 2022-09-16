Rougarou Fest Accepting Parade Applications

The Rougarou can’t march the streets of Houma alone! He’s on the prowl for other ghouls to participate in this year’s annual Krewe Ga Rou Parade to be held on October 22, 2022. The mile-long parade begins at 7 p.m. in the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center parking lot adjacent to the skate park, turns left onto Barrow Street, turns left onto HWY 311, turns left onto Civic Center Blvd., turns left into the Civic Center parking lot, crosses in front of the Civic Center under the front awning and returns to the parking lot adjacent to the skate park where it will disband.

The Krewe features groups including the Rougarou Witches and the Giant Puppets. Everyone is encouraged to join and try their hand at flying on a broom or bringing our giant puppets to life.

Below we have links to each group’s Facebook pages. Simply click the link, join the group and start planning your costume!

Outside of the two main groups, Krewe Ga Rou also encourages boat floats and other specialty walking groups to participate. We are now accepting applications until the deadline on October 7, 2022. Submit your application today by visiting our website.

The participation fee is $75 for a specialty vehicle or for a group of up to 20 people. Groups of more than 20 are required to pay a $100 participation fee. Adults over 18 with a driver’s license may drive decorated specialty vehicles including 4-wheelers, go-carts, lawn mowers or other small vehicles. The festival also invites decorated boats to be pulled as floats in the parade.

A 1st, 2nd and 3rd place award will be presented to the best decorated vehicles and best decorated boats.

To get more information about the Krewe Ga Rou Parade or to download a registration form from our website, please visit www.rougaroufest.org or call 985-580-7289.