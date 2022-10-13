Rougarou Fest honors Nelson Harris

Louisiana Folklife Month recognizes the rich diversity of Louisiana’s living traditions and showcases an array of tradition bearers across the state. A Louisiana Folklife Month Event honoring Tradition Bearer Nelson Harris will be held at the Rougarou Fest on Sunday, October 23 at 2PM.

Mr. Nelson Harris was first introduced to percussion instruments in the third-grade rhythm band in the community of Smithridge in Terrebonne Parish and has become well known for playing bongo and congo drums in both Traditional and African styles. At 72 years old, Harris has turned his passion for drumming into a way to give back to his community. He often volunteers to play at charitable events and spends many hours sharing his love for music through educational workshops for children at the Finding our Roots African American Museum in Houma, Louisiana.

Folklife Month is supported by the Louisiana Division of the Arts and the Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism. Funding has also been provided by the National Endowment for the Arts, Art Works, and the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, in collaboration with the Louisiana Folklife Commission.

For more information about the Rougarou Fest, visit www.rougaroufest.org.