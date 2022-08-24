Rougarou Fest releases music line-up

The music line-up for this year’s Rougarou Fest has been released!

The three-day festival announced nine bands that will take to the Woodside Energy Music Stage.

Friday, Oct. 21:

6pm – ReauxShambo

8pm – The Wolfe Johns Blues Band

Saturday, Oct. 22:

12pm – Cajun Music Preservation Society

1pm – BackRoots

3pm – Sista Slick and the Brothas

5pm – The 45s

8pm – Nonc Nu and the Wild Matous

Sunday, Oct. 23:

12pm – Bang Bang

2pm – Tradition Bearer Awards

3pm – Ben Labat

The South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center’s Rougarou Fest will be from October 21 through October 23, 2022. Traditionally, the fest has filled the streets of Downtown Houma, however, this year will be different. It will kick-off at the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center, which is still being constructed, located at 132 Library Drive in Houma, near the Civic Center.

The fest is returning to Houma after 2021’s festival was canceled due to Hurricane Ida. Instead of holding a festival, the organization focused on the Rougarou Relief program that aided in Hurricane Ida’s fundraising and recovery efforts.