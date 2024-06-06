Rougarou Fest unveils 13th annual commemorative poster

From the Rougarou Fest – The Rougarou Fest is proud to unveil its 13th annual commemorative poster titled “Rougarou: Drone Vue” by Amanda Fontenot Gautreaux, a local artist raised in Houma and a US Army Veteran. She has a Bachelor’s of Art degree from Nicholls State University and a Master’s degree from LSU. Amanda creates art in a variety of media, usually of Louisiana focused topics, and is a member of the Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild.

Amanda was selected as this year’s commemorative poster artist for her skill and talent in making an interesting type of collage art using post-consumer packaging and paper products, which is similar to cutting out puzzle pieces and gluing them together. She also works with acrylic paint, Mardi Gras beads, and wood cutouts.

Festival organizers wanted a local artist to create a poster that showcased the folklore around the Rougarou and 13 pennies, especially since 2024 marks the 13th annual Rougarou Fest. Legend has it that the Rougarou is not capable of counting past the number 12, so if a person puts 13 pennies on a window sill or doorway, the Rougarou will try to count those objects without success. His frustration preoccupies him throughout the night, and everyone inside is kept safe.

Organizers also wanted a way to honor and acknowledge the inspiration and support Rougarou Fest receives from past organizers and volunteers from the Lagniappe on the Bayou Fair that took place at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin in the 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s. This was done through the artist’s use of copies of past Lagniappe on the Bayou posters that were incorporated into the design of this year’s Rougarou Fest poster. The pennies, some lettering, parts of the window, and some parts of the Rougarou are all made from copies of past Lagniappe on the Bayou posters.

This collage was created by the artist cutting paper and gluing it on the board to make the image. The paper and cardboard used for the poster include copies of old Lagniappe on the Bayou posters, sections of text from a book called Werewolves (1912) by Elliot O’Donnell, and other materials.

The poster shows an above perspective of the Rougarou at an open window who is frustrated by the 13 pennies set on the window sill. Since this is the 13th annual Rougarou Fest, the number 13 is a theme: 13 pennies, 13 red Turk’s Cap flowers, 13 yellow Black-Eyed Susan flowers, and the roman numerals “XIII” can be found in the curtains upon close inspection. There is also a faint map of Terrebonne Parish on the Rougarou’s hat. The two plants on the poster, Turk’s Cap Hibiscus and Black-Eyed Susan, are both native to our area, and both continue to flower into the Fall. The house and window that the Rougarou is approaching in the poster are modeled on the artist’s old wooden house in Downtown Houma, Louisiana.

Signed and numbered posters will be available for sale at the Rougarou Fest in October and thereafter on our website. Amanda’s original artwork for the 2024 Rougarou Fest commemorative poster will be on display along with her other artwork during the month of August at the Bayou Terrebonne Waterlife Museum. There will have an art show reception in conjunction with the celebration of National Acadian Day on Thursday, August 15, 2024 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the museum located at 7910 Park Avenue in Downtown Houma.