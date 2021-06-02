Rougarou Fest unveils 2021 Commemorative Festival Poster

The Rougarou Fest unveiled the their 2021 Commemorative Festival Poster this morning, created by internationally renowned artist Pashur House. This poster marks the 10th annual Rougarou Fest. It is filled with many wonderful characters representing the festival over the years including Beignet the nutria praying for a pardon and the Rougarou Queen costumed owl. Viewers will enjoy finding all of the hidden treasures within the illustration.

“We have been very fortunate to commemorate the tenth year of the festival with the artwork of such an accomplished artist. All of Pashur’s illustrations are beautiful and a perfect fit with our festival, but his body painting is truly astonishing,” said Jonathan Foret, Festival Chairperson. ” Again, we are forever grateful to work with such a talented artist!”

Pashur has been called “The Picasso of Body Painting” and has worked around the world creating body paint masterpieces. More of his body painting can be found at https://www.canvasalive.com

“I love creating colorful art, illustrations, and designs for fun projects. I really love drawing cryptids, folklore characters, and anything else that might go bump in the night!” shared Pashur. “Whenever I have the chance, you will find me visiting Louisiana, soaking up the history and eating Cajun food – so of course I had to jump at the chance to work on the Rougarou Fest poster! Swamp werewolves? Sign me up!”

Pashur grew up in Nashville, Tennessee. In high school and college, he drew caricatures at a theme park called Opryland. He knew that pursuing an art career was the right choice for him. He received a four-year graphic arts and illustration degree at Memphis College of Art. This led him to hold fun positions such as the art director of a planetarium and the art director of the International Airport in Nashville.

“I have pursued many styles of art, but my first love has always been illustration, from funny to wicked and everything in between,” explained Pashur. “Projects like the Rougarou Fest allow me to create art in the style I love most, the creatively fantastic. I now reside in Los Angeles, finding endless inspiration while chugging coffee and pondering the universe.There is a lot to ponder!”

You can check out Pashur’s illustration work here: www.pashurillustration.com and you can follow Pashur on social media: @Pashurillustration.

For more information on the Rougarou Fest, please contact Jonathan Foret at jforet@slwdc.org.