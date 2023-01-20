Rougarou Fest wins 2022 Louey Award for Festival of the Year

Houma’s own Rougarou Fest was awarded the 2022 Louey Festival of the Year Award at Louisiana’s Travel Associations annual meeting in New Orleans on January 19th, 2023!

Rougarou Fest is a popular, Houma-based event sponsored by the Southern Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center which takes place yearly in the fall. “So many people love the Fest, and we want local participants to realize the connection between the Fest and the Discovery Center,” said Executive Director Jonathan Foret. “Rougarou Fest is our main fundraiser of the year, and it helps fund educational events to bring awareness to our environmental impact,” explained Foret. “All the money goes straight back into the community.”

Rougarou Fest was nominated by Explore Houma for the 2022 Louey Award, but this is not the first time the Festival has been spotlighted for its community impact. “We won this award in 2019 as well,” said Foret. “It makes us feel like we must be doing something right!”

Foret describes winning the Louey Award this year was a particular achievement for the Wetlands Discovery Center and Terrebonne Parish as a whole. “The 2022 Rougarou Fest was the first one that we have not held in Downtown Houma, but rather at the physical Wetlands Discovery center,” said Foret. “Moving the festival was bittersweet, but we wanted the community to really see that their money was going to support a good cause. We did not expect this award during a transitional period, so it is even more meaningful to us.”

Foret also wished to thank all the volunteers, sponsors, and community members who help bring the Rougarou Fest to life each year. “We could not do this without such an amazing team,” Foret told the Times of Houma/Thibodaux. “It takes more than 250 community members each year to put this festival on, and every one of them needs to be recognized for their work in this accomplishment. It is an incredible honor to win this award.”

The 2023 Rougarou Fest will take place on October 20-22, 2023. For more information, please visit www.rougaroufest.org or call (985) 580-7289.