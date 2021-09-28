Rouses Market in Golden Meadow to reopen Wednesday with special guest TikTok chef Stalekracker

The Rouses Market in Golden Meadow will reopen its doors on Wednesday, September 29th, one month to the day after Hurricane Ida swept through Louisiana. Golden Meadow store director Reggie Legendre, longtime Golden Meadow team member, and members of the Rouse family and executive team will be on hand to welcome back their loyal customers.

“I just can’t wait to see everyone,” says Legendre, who lives, works and fishes in Lower Lafourche. “I’m like a kid before Christmas.”

TikTok chef Stalekracker will be cooking and serving free plates of pastalaya made with Bear & Burton’s W Sauce, America’s Worcestershire Sauce, to the first 300 people in the food line, starting at 11am. The owner of Bear & Burton’s W Sauce will also be at the store.

Cleanup and restoration of the Rouses Market in Golden Meadow started immediately after the storm, which battered the area with sustained winds of nearly 130mph, wiping out homes and buildings, and knocking out power to the entire area. “Our facilities crew, our construction crew, our crew here in Golden Meadow, and our friends and neighbors, all sprung right into action,” says Legendre.

“I am so proud of our team,” says Donny Rouse, CEO. “They worked tirelessly to get this store back open for Lower Lafourche.”

The reopening is a sign of recovery for the tight-knit, resilient community of Golden Meadow and its surrounds.

The bayou region was one of the hardest-hit by the hurricane, and Rouses Markets has also has focused on helping the area recover. The family-owned company set up a Disaster Relief Fund benefitting its team members, and pledged $100,000 to it; vendor-partners and customers have helped the fund grow to nearly $200,000. Rouses Markets in the bayou region have been providing free hot food, water and ice to victims affected by the store, and feeding first responders and relief volunteers. Rouses Markets all over the Gulf Coast have also been sending food, water and supplies to Louisiana food banks to help with Hurricane Ida relief efforts. Customers who joined the company’s food drives in New Orleans and Baton Rouge last week donated nearly 40,000 pounds of groceries, water and supplies.

Rouses Markets across South Louisiana have limited store hours. The Rouses Market at 2113 St. Alex Plaisance Road in Golden Meadow will be open 7am to 6pm.