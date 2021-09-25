Rouses Markets helps to Feed our Community this weekend in Houma

Rouses Markets will help to feed our communities this weekend, with the assistance of a few big brands.

The Johnsonville Big Taste Grill will be serving free brats on buns at Rouses Market, 5818 West Main Street in Houma on Saturday, September 25th, and Sunday, September 26th, from 11am to 3pm.

Louisiana Fish Fry will be serving free fried food, red beans and rice, and more, Saturday, September 25th from 11am to 2pm at Rouses Market, 561 Grand Caillou Road in Houma.

ZydeGeaux’s will be serving free jambalaya at Rouses Markets, 1410 St. Charles Street in Houma, Saturday, September 25th, 11am to 3pm.

Stop in at any of these locations this weekend to enjoy a great meal!