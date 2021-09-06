Rouses Markets loans massive generator to Thibodaux Regional

Hospitals in the path of Hurricane Ida like Thibodaux Regional Health System have been forced to rely on emergency generators for electricity, a situation that could go on for several weeks. Thibodaux Regional is the regional healthcare provider for hard-hit Lafourche, Terrebonne, and the surrounding parishes. The hospital was nearly full with patients before Ida, and has been caring for additional patients after the only two hospitals in Terrebonne parish were evacuated because of damage.

The hospital experienced an issue with one of its generators causing it to overheat. A large-scale generator was loaned to Thibodaux Regional by Rouses Markets. Rouses Markets facilities team unhooked the generator from their Kenner store and arranged transport to Thibodaux Regional.

“We knew we could help our neighbors most in need because we had a generator,” says Donny Rouse, CEO of Rouses Markets. “Lives were hanging in the balance; that’s a lot more important than just selling groceries.”