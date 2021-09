Rouses opens more stores in the Bayou Region

Rouses Markets have opened throughout the bayou region.

Update on OPEN store locations & hours for Friday, September 3rd.

8:00AM- 5:00PM

Rouses Market #4- (East Park Ave.) Houma

Rouses Market #6- (W. Main St.) Houma

Rouses Market #10- Morgan City

Rouses Market #12- (Grand Caillou Rd.) Houma

Rouses Markets #15- (St. Charles St.) Houma

Rouses Market #16- (N. Canal St.) Thibodaux

Rouses Market #17- (St. Mary St.) Thibodaux

Rouses Market #59- (S. Acadia Rd.) Thibodaux

Rouses Market #66- Plattenville

Rouses Market #81- (Hwy 3235) Larose