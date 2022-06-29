Roux For A Reason breaks donation record!

Terrebonne General Health System announced this year’s Roux For A Reason Gumbo Cook-Off was a tremendous success. The event raised over $75,000, their largest donation yet. To date, the Roux For A Reason event has helped raise $320,000 for the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.

Funds support Terrebonne General Health System’s comprehensive nutrition program and allows every patient the opportunity to work with a registered dietitian, free of charge, throughout their cancer journey. “We are grateful to everyone who helped make this event possible and for supporting cancer patients in the Bayou Region,” reads a statement from Terrebonne General.