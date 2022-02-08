Roux For a Reason Calling for Team Registration

Roux for a Reason will host the 5th Annual Gumbo Cook-Off and registration is open for cooking teams. The entry fee to cook is $150 for a four man team. First, second, and third place will be awarded, as well as a people’s choice award for the best gumbo. Send your team inquiry request to rouxforareason@gmail.

The event will be held on March 19, 2022 at Southdown Plantation in Houma, and will feature all you can eat gumbo, live entertainment, and fun activities for the whole family. General admission tickets are $15.

Event proceeds will be dedicated to funding a comprehensive nutrition program at Mary Bird Perkins TGMC Cancer Center. Please direct any questions to rouxforareason@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/Roux-For-A-Reason-1795312860710547 .