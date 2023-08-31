Roux for a Reason receives the Louis D. Curet Memorial Fundraiser Award, donates $90,000 to Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center

Earlier this week, non-profit organization Roux for a Reason was presented with the esteemed Louis D. Curet Memorial Volunteer Fundraiser Award courtesy of the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. Roux for a Reason was further able to donate $90,000 of money raised from their 2023 Gumbo Cook Off to the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center to support their fight against cancer.

“Roux for a Reason was started 8 years ago In memory of John Floyd and Bernard Levy with a goal to help cancer patients in our local community,” explained Roux for a Reason President Ben Floyd. “We teamed up with Terrebonne General Health System and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, and since then, we have raised close to $500,000.00 which has been dedicated to early detection through a mobile screening bus and sponsoring a Nutritional Program at the Cancer Center. The Nutritional program is conducted by Allison Cazenave, CSO, RDN, LDN who is a full-time registered dietitian that works directly with cancer patients to help them build strength while in their battle against cancer. It means so much to be presented with the Louis D. Curet Award.””

The Lois D. Curet Memorial Volunteer Award is given by the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center to an organization with a devotion to engaging volunteers for major fundraising projects, as well as a commitment to the advancement of philanthropy in support of the Cancer Center. Mr. Curet was honored for his many efforts by the board of directors when they established and presented this award to him in 2009. Each year this award is presented to an individual, organization or foundation that has launched a significant philanthropic effort in support of the Cancer Center.