Royal Caribbean cancels cruises amid COVID surge

Thomas Constant
January 7, 2022

Due to the nationwide surge in Omicron cases, Royal Caribbean has started canceling upcoming cruises. Here is the full statement from their website, posted on January 7, 2022:

 

As a result of the ongoing COVID-related circumstances around the world, and in an abundance of caution, Royal Caribbean International announced they are pausing operations for the following ships:



 

Vision of the Seas’ return to cruising is postponed until March 7, 2022

Serenade of the Seas sailings from January 8 – March 5, returning after dry dock on April 26, 2022

Jewel of the Seas sailings from January 9 – February 12, returning on February 20, 2022



Symphony of the Seas sailings from January 8 – January 22, returning on January 29, 2022

 

We regret having to cancel our guests’ long-awaited vacations and appreciate their loyalty and understanding. Our top priority is always the well-being of our guests, our crew and the communities we visit.



Mary Ditch
