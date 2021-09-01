Rumor control: FEMA will NOT pay for hotel rooms if you call that number on Facebook

From fema.gov

Rumor Control: There is a false rumor being shared on social media and text messages saying FEMA is paying for hotels for people who evacuated due to the recent storm.

Fact:

FEMA is providing help for eligible individuals and families in designated areas of Louisiana affected by Hurricane Ida, but they must first apply for assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362. You are not able to request hotel room assistance by calling 1-800-621-3362.

Homeowners and renters whose homes were damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Ida and who live in a designated parish may be eligible for FEMA assistance, including reimbursement of hotel expenses for uninsured applicants whose homes were uninhabitable during the incident period. Keep copies of your receipts to file with your application. Learn more about what to expect after applying for assistance.

Rumor Control: There is a false rumor being shared on social media that FEMA will pay for insurance deductibles for disaster survivors

Fact:

FEMA provides financial benefits to eligible applicants who are not insured or underinsured, but those benefits occur after an insurance settlement. Disaster assistance may include financial assistance for temporary lodging and home repairs, low-interest loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster. FEMA can’t duplicate benefits from insurance or pay your deductible.

