Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue would like to address a social media post circulating, which is insinuating that there is an “Active gunman on the loose in Thibodaux by the Hospital area”.

Shortly before 3:00 p.m., members of the Thibodaux Police Department did respond to the area of Martin Luther King Park (Audubon Side), after receiving reports of shots fired in the area. Officers did locate several subjects “target shooting” in the brush area. To be clear, there was at NO time an active gunman on the loose. However, after receiving calls regarding the social media post, we feel the need to address this rumor before it escalates any further. The investigators did take action in the matter against the violator, due to it being illegal to discharge a firearm inside the City Limits of Thibodaux.

Chief Zeringue asks our community partners to please refrain from posting information to social media unless it comes from a creditable law enforcement site. False information as such can easily be added to an actual incident or when re-written / shared from someone who “heard” something. However, rather than taking matters into your own hands via social media; we encourage our community partners to contact your respective law enforcement agency with any suspicious activity you may observe or learn about so it can be properly investigated and addressed.