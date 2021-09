From the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office:

There is a message circulating that “contraflow” will begin on Thursday with LA 1 southbound only and LA 308 northbound only. 𝗧𝗛𝗔𝗧 𝗜𝗦 𝗙𝗔𝗞𝗘 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦.

Traffic will continue to flow as normal. We kindly ask that you only share critical information from an actual reliable source like this official page, not a nameless so-called “reliable source.”