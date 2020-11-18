Rumor Control: No COVID-19 outbreak in Terrebonne Parish schools, Superintendent says

Terrebonne Parish School District (TPSD) Superintendent Philip Martin took the time in between committee meetings on Tuesday to address some rumors circulating on social media.

Despite speculation, he said there is currently no outbreak of COVID-19 in the district’s schools.

“Out of the TPSD village of 20,000, we currently have two individuals that are COVID positive,” he noted. “That doesn’t constitute an outbreak.”

After the meeting, Martin said the two positives are from different schools.

The superintendent also addressed a rumor that schools will shut down due to the outbreaks, saying the only reason schools will be closed next week is because of the Thanksgiving break.

“You expect the best and prepare for the worst. That’s what we’re doing,” he said. “We do have contingency plans.”

Martin suggested that the confusion might be a result of the news that student-athletes are quarantining after being exposed to the virus.

Several players on Ellender’s football team had to quarantine due to being exposed during their game versus Dutchtown. Martin said after the meeting that several players on the Terrebonne girls soccer team were exposed as well, forcing them to isolate. He said the players are not positive.

Martin commended the safety measures being taken to control and prevent the spread of the virus in schools.

“I say that thankfully and keeping my fingers crossed,” he added. “…I’m certainly not trying to tempt to fate, so to speak. But we have been more than fortunate and blessed at our managing and controlling of the COVID virus.”