RUNAWAY TEEN: 16-year-old missing from Lockport

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Madison Salvadore of Crescent Avenue in Lockport. She was last seen leaving Central Lafourche High School after school hours. Detectives learned at approximately 5:30PM, the juvenile was reportedly dropped off at a Burger King in Houma near the parade route.

Madison Salvadore is described as 5’6” tall, weighing approximately 190 pounds with brown hair. She was last seen wearing khaki pants, a white shirt and gray pullover sweatshirt. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.