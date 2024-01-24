RUNAWAY TEEN: Alyssa Bland

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Alyssa Bland of Thibodaux. She was last seen at her residence at around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

Alyssa Bland is described as 5’8” tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds with blond hair. Anyone with information on his/her whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.