RUNAWAY TEEN: Alyssa Cantrelle

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Alyssa Cantrelle of Double H Drive in Raceland. She was last seen at around 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 29 when she left her residence without permission.

Cantrelle is described as 5’3″ tall, weighing approximately 100 pounds with blond hair. She was last seen wearing black pants and a gray sweatshirt. She also wears a rose gold ring on her finger. Investigators say she could possibly be in the area of Fourchon. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.