RUNAWAY TEEN: Ana Mercedes

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 13-year-old Ana Mercedes East 11th Street in Lockport. She was last seen at her residence on Sunday night at around midnight.

Ana is described as approximately 5’7” tall, weighing approximately 153 pounds with black hair. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.