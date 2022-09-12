Runaway Teen: Blayze Pitre

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Blayze Pitre of West 153rd Street in Galliano. He was last seen on Friday, September 9, 2022, when he left for school, but he never reported for school. He reportedly left home with a school bag full of clothing.

Blayze Pitre is described as 5’5” tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, but he could likely be wearing different clothing. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.