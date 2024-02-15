RUNAWAY TEEN: Brooklynn Jade Landry

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Brooklynn Jade Landry of Ledet Drive in Thibodaux. She was last seen on February 13 on Ledet Drive.

Landry is described as 4’11” tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds with brown hair. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.