RUNAWAY TEEN: Brooklynn Jade Landry

ACLU concerned with “tough on crime” sweeping policy proposals of the governor
February 15, 2024
Catherine Rayne Chaisson
February 15, 2024
ACLU concerned with “tough on crime” sweeping policy proposals of the governor
February 15, 2024
Catherine Rayne Chaisson
February 15, 2024

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Brooklynn Jade Landry of Ledet Drive in Thibodaux. She was last seen on February 13 on Ledet Drive.

 

Landry is described as 4’11” tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds with brown hair. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.

 

Mary Ditch
Mary Ditch

Related posts

February 15, 2024

ACLU concerned with “tough on crime” sweeping policy proposals of the governor

Read more