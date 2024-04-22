RUNAWAY TEEN: Cheralynn Lopez

Fletcher Technical Community College Excels at 2024 SkillsUSA State Competition
April 22, 2024
Cole Allen Chapman
April 22, 2024
Fletcher Technical Community College Excels at 2024 SkillsUSA State Competition
April 22, 2024
Cole Allen Chapman
April 22, 2024

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 14-year-old Cheralynn Lopez of Raceland. She was last seen at around 8 p.m. on Sunday in the Raceland area.

Cheralynn Lopez is described as 5’3” tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds with reddish brown hair. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office - Press Release
Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office - Press Release

Related posts

April 22, 2024

Mayor Kevin Clement reminds Thibodaux residents of golf cart regulations

Read more