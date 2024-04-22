RUNAWAY TEEN: Cheralynn Lopez

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 14-year-old Cheralynn Lopez of Raceland. She was last seen at around 8 p.m. on Sunday in the Raceland area.

Cheralynn Lopez is described as 5’3” tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds with reddish brown hair. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.