RUNAWAY TEEN: Erreyeal Brumfield

February 20, 2024
February 20, 2024

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Erreyeal Brumfield of Chetta Place in Bayou Blue. She left her residence at around 1 a.m. on Monday, February 19, 2024.

 

Brumfield is described as 5’5” tall, weighing approximately 152 pounds with black hair. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office - Press Release

