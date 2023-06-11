RUNAWAY TEEN: Hae’vyn Gale, Lafourche Parish

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Hae’vyn Gale of Ayo Street in Raceland. He ran away from home on or around June 7, 2023.

Gale is described as 5’7” tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds with black hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and black shorts. He is believed to still be in the central area of Lafourche Parish. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.