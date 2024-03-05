RUNAWAY TEEN: Jada Dubuisson

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Jada Dubuisson, of Gibson. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division was made aware of the incident, which was reported by Dubuisson’s family. The TPSO Patrol Division responded but were unable to locate the juvenile.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) is actively investigating the incident, though her location is unknown. Dubuisson is described as 4’11″ tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds, with brown hair, and hazel eyes.

Sheriff Tim Soignet urges anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 876-2500 or dial 911.