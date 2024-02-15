RUNAWAY TEEN: Jamari Jakai Maddox

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Jamari Jakai Maddox, of Houma. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division was made aware of an incident on Wednesday, February 14th, shortly after 2:00 pm, when Maddox’s family reported that he left the residence on February 11th. The TPSO Patrol Division responded but were unable to locate the juvenile.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) is actively investigating the incident, though his location is unknown. Maddox is described as 6’4″ tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Maddox has been placed into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person.

Sheriff Tim Soignet urges anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 876-2500 or dial 911.