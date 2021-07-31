Update – Found: LPSO asks for help locating missing teen

9:38am –

UPDATE: Zack Hunter has been found and is safe.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Zack Hunter of West 11th Street in Larose. Hunter was last seen walking on West 11th Street toward LA Highway 3235 at around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021.

Hunter is described as 5’1” tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds with brown hair. Hunter was last seen wearing a gray sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt with a dark-colored striped shirt underneath. Anyone with information on Hunter’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.