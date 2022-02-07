RUNAWAY TEEN: LPSO Asks for Help to Locate 15 Year Old

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Kyler Bonvillain of Palmisano Drive in Bayou Blue. He was last seen at his residence at around 9 a.m. on Monday, February 7, 2022. He reportedly left the residence headed toward a wooded area near Palmisano Drive, and he had his puppy with him.

Kyler Bonvillain is described as 5’0” tall, weighing approximately 110 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a green short sleeve shirt and camouflage pants. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.