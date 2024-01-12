RUNAWAY TEEN: Mimi Washington

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Mimi Washington of Bayou Blue. She was last seen at around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

Mimi Washington is described as 5’2” tall, weighing approximately 110 pounds with black hair. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.