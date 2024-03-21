RUNAWAY TEEN: Sophia Pollock

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Sophia Pollock of Cassidy Street in Lockport. She was last seen on March 20, 2024, at approximately 10:00 p.m.

Sophia Pollock is described as 5’0” tall, weighing approximately 110 pounds with brown hair. She has a tattoo of a rose with the word “love” on her right wrist, and she has tattoos on both thighs. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.