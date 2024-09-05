Runneth Over Coffee announces new, permanent location to open this October

Runneth Over, the mobile coffee truck business bringing delicious drinks to Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes, is excited to announce they will officially open their first permanent location this fall!

Owned and founded by Houma resident Nikki Ingram, Runneth Over opened their first truck in late October of 2023, offering a wide variety of creative drinks to coffee lovers in the parish. The first truck was so successful that in January of 2024, Ingram opened her second mobile truck. Now, she is excited to expand into her first permanent location.

Photos provided by Runneth Over.

“While we love being able to move around in the coffee trucks, but my husband is in the Coast Guard, so eventually we will have to leave Houma. The idea of the storefront is to have a more permanent presence in south Louisiana, so when we leave, Runneth Over doesn’t have to go with us,” explained Ingram.

Runneth Over’s permanent location has a tentative opening date of October 29, 2024, accompanied by a ribbon cutting celebration. The storefront will be located at 6871 West Park Avenue in Houma, and will offer the same great coffee with even more flavor options, pastries, a drive-thru, a walk up window, and a small patio outside with furniture and fans. Ingram will also host community small groups and Bible studies at the new storefront for anyone who is interested.

Photo provided by Runneth Over.

“I’m looking most forward to getting to see our regulars more frequently,” said Ingram. “I think we will get to know people on an even more personal level having a permanent location, which we are so excited about.”

Currently, Runneth Over is open 4-5 days a week across Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes, moving locations everyday– the coffee truck can be found set up outside of different local businesses, boutiques, schools, churches, farmers/craft/holiday markets, local community events, sporting events, and more. Runneth Over also participates in 4-5 church events yearly for free, as part of their ministry to give back to the local area.

For their updated weekly schedule and drink menu, please visit their Facebook page. If you are interested in booking Runneth Over for your business or event, please contact Ingram at (334) 318-3788. Set up fee is $100, $50 for schools, and free for churches. Runneth Over Coffee can also be booked for private parties or events.