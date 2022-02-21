SAE to Host the 10th Annual 5k Donut Dash 

February 21, 2022
February 21, 2022

Calling all donut lovers! Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity will host their 10th Annual 5k Donut Dash on Saturday, March 5, benefitting the Schriever Lions Club.

The annual 5k Donut Dash is open to all ages, and will be held at the Nicholls State University Rec Center, located at 906 E. 1st Street. The race will begin at 8:30 a.m., with a pre-race warm up at 8:15 a.m. Once reaching the halfway mark (1.55), contestants must eat four donuts before continuing.



Contestants of the Donut Dash will compete for the following awards:

  • 5k- Top overall Male & Female
  • Donut Dash- Top overall Male & Female

Registration for the event is $25. Sign up at https://runsignup.com/Race/Register/?raceId=85116&eventId=579524. Packet pickup will be The Harold J. Callais Recreation Center for 7:30 a.m. on race day.



February 21, 2022

