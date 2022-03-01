Saints to Play Contest at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2022

The National Football League announced that the New Orleans Saints will play an international regular season contest at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

This will be the third time the Saints will play a regular season contest overseas, the first two being played at London’s Wembley Stadium, both of which New Orleans won.

On October 26, 2009, New Orleans made their overseas debut when they defeated the San Diego Chargers 37-32. On October 1, 2017, the Saints recorded the 14th shutout in team history and the first away from their home stadium when they dismantled the Miami Dolphins 20-0, the second win and a springboard in what was an eight-game winning streak that helped the Saints capture their first NFC South title since 2011 as they advanced to the NFC Divisional Playoff round.

Details of the date, opponent and kickoff time will be confirmed as a part of the full 2022 NFL schedule announcement later this year. Fans wishing to receive the latest news about the games, including ticketing updates will continually be informed at https://www.neworleanssaints.com .