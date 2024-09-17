Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services announces Food Distribution Event in Houma

The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services will hold a food distribution event to support communities impacted by Hurricane Francine on Wednesday, September 18, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM or until supplies last. Midwest Food Bank, an invaluable partner of The Salvation Army in serving our communities, is donating the food boxes for distribution.

“In many areas, the people of South Louisiana are still recovering from the effects of Hurricane Ida, and The Salvation Army is still working on long-term recovery projects in the area,” said Will Trueblood, The Salvation Army Divisional Emergency Disaster Services Director. “We are saddened that the need for a new response is necessary, but we are honored to be able to be the ones to provide food, supplies, and emotional support to these resilient people.”

The food distribution event will take place at the Houma Neighborhood Walmart, 6411 W Park in Houma. Participants will receive shelf-stable foods and baby supplies, with approximately 1,040 food packages available.

To ensure fairness and that everyone in need receives assistance, each vehicle will be limited to one food package. If a vehicle is picking up for multiple households or families, it will need to go to the end of the line and return to receive additional packages, allowing others to also benefit from the distribution.

Arriving early is encouraged, as supplies are limited and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Your understanding and cooperation are greatly appreciated to help us serve as many people as possible.

About The Salvation Army – The Salvation Army helps more than 25 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing feeding, sheltering, emergency relief, and rehabilitation programs, The Salvation Army is Doing the Most Good at 7,200 centers of operation around the country. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org.