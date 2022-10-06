Salvation Army opens Angel Tree registration

Beginning Friday, October 7, the Salvation Army will begin accepting registration for its 2022 Angel Tree program, a program created to help provide Christmas gifts for families of children in need. Residents of Lafourche, Terrebonne, St. Mary, and Assumption Parishes are eligible, and must make an appointment to register.

The Thibodaux Satellite Center, located at 924 Jackson Street, in Thibodaux, will offer appointments on the following dates:

Friday – October 7, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Friday – October 14, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Friday – October 21, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

To schedule an appointment on one of the designated dates, contact Anita Tatum at 601-969-7560 ext. 22503. Registration can only be completed by parents or guardians, and copies of the following documentation must be provided: birth certificates, proof of income and expenses, parent or legal guardians state ID. Children who have participated in the program three times or more do not qualify for the program. Registration is open for children 12 years of age and under.