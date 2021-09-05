Salvation Army, Texas provides meals around Terrebonne

The Salvation Army – Texas Division, has feeding locations here in Terrebonne Parish today – happening now. A cutoff time has not been released.

Hot Meals – 15,416 Snacks – 17,047 Drinks – 45,974

Feeding Locations are as followed : 1. Houma – 346 Civic Center Blvd, Houma, LA 2. Houma – 1124 St Charles St, Houma, LA 3. Houma – 1633 MLK Blvd, Houma, LA 4. Bayou Blue – 1870 Bayou Blue Rd, Houma LA 5. Dularge – 1330 Beatrous Dr Theriot , LA 6. Dulac – Roaming

For more information about these feeding locations, call 985-873-6357.