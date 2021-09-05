Salvation Army, Texas provides meals around Terrebonne

September 5, 2021
September 5, 2021
The Salvation Army – Texas Division, has feeding locations here in Terrebonne Parish today – happening now. A cutoff time has not been released.
Hot Meals – 15,416
Snacks – 17,047
Drinks – 45,974
Feeding Locations are as followed :
1. Houma – 346 Civic Center Blvd, Houma, LA
2. Houma – 1124 St Charles St, Houma, LA
3. Houma – 1633 MLK Blvd, Houma, LA
4. Bayou Blue – 1870 Bayou Blue Rd, Houma LA
5. Dularge – 1330 Beatrous Dr Theriot , LA
6. Dulac – Roaming
For more information about these feeding locations, call 985-873-6357.
For information about donating or volunteering, contact amandatrhn@gmail.com


Mary Ditch
