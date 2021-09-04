Samaritan’s Purse Disaster Relief Accepting Work Requests and Seeking Volunteers

Covenant Church in Houma, along with Samaritan’s Purse Disaster Relief, is accepting requests for work and seeking volunteers for hurricane relief efforts.

Through Samaritan’s Purse Disaster Relief, they are working with local homeowners in the Houma area for work such as chainsaw work, temporary roof tarping, muck out and sanitation, and removal of personal property and furniture. This work is free of charge provided to those residents who have little or no insurance. To make a request, call (504) 756-1335. Requests are being handled depending on need and volunteer availability.

Want to volunteer? Contact (504) 756-1874 or visit volunteer.org. The public can also visit Covenant Church for supplies and hot meals located at 4863 W. Park Ave. in Houma. Follow them on Facebook for updates.

Samaritan’s Purse is a nondenominational evangelical Christian organization providing spiritual and physical aid to hurting people around the world. Since 1970, Samaritan Purse has helped meet the needs of people who are victims of war, poverty, natural disasters, disease, and famine with the purpose of sharing God’s love through His Son, Jesus Christ.