Sand and Sandbags Available This Weekend to Prepare for Hurricane Season

Often times we wait until the last minute to get the supplies we need in order to protect our property or a family members property for a tropical storm or hurricane. To assist with hurricane preparations, Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove and the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government will provide sand and sandbags June 5 and June 6 in the parking lot of the Houma -Terrebonne Civic Center, on the skate park side lot near the Library.

The sand and sandbags will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days. Please bring your own shovel, as this is a “fill your own sandbag” event.

For hurricane tips and planning information, visit www.ready.gov; www.getagameplan.org or www.tohsep.com