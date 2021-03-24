Sand bags available in Thibodaux tonight

Flash Flood Warning continued for Terrebonne, LafourcheMarch 23, 2021
As heavy rainfall continues through the night, Chief Bryan Zeringue and the Thibodaux Police Department are working closely with Mayor Tommy Eschete and the City of Thibodaux – Municipal Government Public Works Department, to ensure that all pumps are in working order and all drains are clear of any debris.
Sand and bags are available to the public for self-bagging at the Public Works Barn, located at 1219 Henry S. Thibodaux Street.
In case of a Non-Emergency, please contact the Thibodaux Police Department directly at (985)-446-5021 or in case of an Emergency Dial 9-1-1. A list of all street closures can be found on the Thibodaux Police Department Facebook Page.
Please continue to refrain from the roadways if at all possible.