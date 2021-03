Sandbags are available for Lafourche residents at the parish’s field offices.

Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson released the following statement:

We continue to experience the rain bands training across the parish. Below are the rain fall totals since 1 pm. Our public works crews are out and all of the pumps are operating.

Our six field offices will continue to hand out pre-filled sand bags for anyone who needs them throughout the evening.