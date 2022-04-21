Sandy Holloway to run for Mayor of Thibodaux

Today, Sandy Holloway announced her bid for Mayor of Thibodaux.

“I’m running for Mayor of Thibodaux to ignite a transformation that brings good-paying jobs, improves the economy, and makes our community safer, so Thibodaux continues to be a great place to live, work and raise a family,” said Holloway.

Sandy, and her husband Skip, chose Thibodaux as a place to live and raise their family because of all it had to offer. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case for Sandy’s great-great-grandfather.

“My great-great-grandfather had to leave Thibodaux in search of jobs and opportunities. I don’t want that to be the case for our children and grandchildren,” Holloway explained.

With three children, their spouses, and eight grandchildren, Sandy wants all families who desire economic prosperity, safety, and a thriving community to have confidence in calling Thibodaux home. Sandy has been a community and administrative leader for over 30 years – from educating children and leading schools to serving as President and Finance Chair of the Board of Elementary & Secondary Education, President of the Rotary Club of Thibodaux, and most recently, as Chair of the Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce. She has overseen the investment of hundreds of millions of dollars and ensured that those investments improve outcomes in ow· region, state, and community. Sandy has the proven leadership, vision, and experience Thibodaux needs to get things done.

“I have fought hard for Thibodaux, our community, region, and state. And, now I am ready to put that same grit and determination to work for the citizens of Thibodaux as Mayor. I would love to have your prayers, and I look forward to earning the trust and votes of citizens in all parts of our city,” Holloway shared.

Qualifying for the election is July 20-22. Election Day is November 8.

Sandy Holloway may be reached via email at sandyhollowayformayor@gmail.com. You can learn more about why Sandy is running at www.votesandyholloway.com and follow her campaign on Facebook and Instagram @votesandyholloway.