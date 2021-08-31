Satellite communications tower to be set up at Bayou Cane

All interstate systems in Louisiana are open to trafficAugust 31, 2021
United Way and City of Lake Charles Announce Hurricane Ida Challenge and Supply Drive for Terrebonne Parish CommunityAugust 31, 2021
According to parish officials, T-Mobile and Sprint are deploying a satellite communications tower that will be located behind Bayou Cane Fire Department on West Main.
The tower should provide three mile radius access for T-Mobile and Sprint customers. It is our hope that the tower arrives this week! Verizon, T-Mobile/Sprint and At&T wireless have many resources deployed throughout this parish so that they can work on tower connectivity.