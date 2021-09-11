Saturday 9/11: Free food; Supplies; What’s Open

Here is today’s list of where you can find free food and supplies, and what’s open in our communities.
FREE FOOD
• Today Hot Meal, cold Snoball and supplies!!! Starting at/11:30-12. Brooke’s Sno-world Eastside, 808 Grand Caillou Rd Houma All Free
• Food and Supply Distribution at Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Houma. Bee Cool Snowballs will be on location giving away cool, sweet snowballs!
• Free to Public! On Saturday, September 11, 2021, come by United Methodist Church, 6109 Hwy 311, entrance off of Navajo and Hwy 311, to receive a plate of jambalaya and white beans starting at noon. We are so thankful for the generous donors that are supporting this effort: Swiftships- Morgan City and Jeanerette, Alamo Hydraulics of Louisiana, Inc., Berard Transportation, Baudin’s Sausage Kitchen, as well as Anonymous Individuals!
• Mulberry Baptist Church will have a hot meal and supplies beginning at 11:00am. This is being brought in by Bay High in Bay St Louis.
• CUT OFF & LAROSE! Help us spread the word!
13980 West Main St.
Friends from Church Point are here cooking Jambalaya & Hot Dogs. Stop by for free food & supplies
• Food and supply distributions throughout the diocese for today Saturday, Sept 11, with APPROXIMATE start times.
9AM: St Hilary Church, Raceland – Food Pantry Open Daily 9AM-3PM
11AM: Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church, Golden Meadow – Hot Meals
11AM: Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Church, Houma – Meals, Supplies
11AM: Holy Savior Church, Lockport – Hot Meals, Supplies
11AM: St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Thibodaux – Hot Meals
12PM: St. Gregory, Houma – Hot Meals
12PM: St. Ann Church, Bourg – Meals, Supplies
1PM: Holy Family Church, Dulac – Hot Meals
1:30PM: Dularge Gym – Hot Meals
4PM: Sacred Heart Church, Cutoff – Hot Meals, Supplies
5PM: St. Joseph Church, Chauvin – Meals
• Gumbo, tater salad today noon @ The Event Center. Old Shriners Building on Moffet road
SUPPLIES
• Bless Your Heart – MASSIVE supply giveaway at the Larose Civic Center!!! Open until 5pm.
WHAT’S OPEN
• 1921 Seafood, Houma. Open 4-8 pm. Limited menu.
• The pharmacy (only) at Houma Urgent Care, 131 Corporate Drive is open 9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday. 985-856-6656.
• Chase Bank, 573 Grand Caillou Rd., Houma, LA 70363. 985-876-0778
• VA Mobile Clinic, 6433 West Park Ave., Houma, LA 70364. In the parking lot. 8:00am to 4:00pm
• Lumiere, downtown Houma:
We will be serving a limited menu again today! Please call ahead to order: Hamburgers, Fried or Grilled Chicken Tenders, choice of Fries, Sweet Potato Fries or Steamed Veggies
985-381-3756
985-647-2187
• Valley Supply, Houma
• Morrison Terrebonne Lumber, Houma