Saturday 9/11: Free food; Supplies; What’s Open

TPSO, HPD commemorate 20th anniversary of 9/11
September 11, 2021
See Entergy’s updates for Lafourche, Terrebonne on Sept. 11
September 11, 2021

Here is today’s list of where you can find free food and supplies, and what’s open in our communities.

 

FREE FOOD



• Today Hot Meal, cold Snoball and supplies!!! Starting at/11:30-12. Brooke’s Sno-world Eastside, 808 Grand Caillou Rd Houma All Free

• Food and Supply Distribution at Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Houma. Bee Cool Snowballs will be on location giving away cool, sweet snowballs!

• Free to Public! On Saturday, September 11, 2021, come by United Methodist Church, 6109 Hwy 311, entrance off of Navajo and Hwy 311, to receive a plate of jambalaya and white beans starting at noon. We are so thankful for the generous donors that are supporting this effort: Swiftships- Morgan City and Jeanerette, Alamo Hydraulics of Louisiana, Inc., Berard Transportation, Baudin’s Sausage Kitchen, as well as Anonymous Individuals!


Mulberry Baptist Church will have a hot meal and supplies beginning at 11:00am. This is being brought in by Bay High in Bay St Louis.

• CUT OFF & LAROSE! Help us spread the word!
📍13980 West Main St.
Friends from Church Point are here cooking Jambalaya & Hot Dogs. Stop by for free food & supplies

 

Food and supply distributions throughout the diocese for today Saturday, Sept 11, with APPROXIMATE start times.
9AM: St Hilary Church, Raceland – Food Pantry Open Daily 9AM-3PM
11AM: Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church, Golden Meadow – Hot Meals
11AM: Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Church, Houma – Meals, Supplies
11AM: Holy Savior Church, Lockport – Hot Meals, Supplies
11AM: St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Thibodaux – Hot Meals
12PM: St. Gregory, Houma – Hot Meals
12PM: St. Ann Church, Bourg – Meals, Supplies
1PM: Holy Family Church, Dulac – Hot Meals
1:30PM: Dularge Gym – Hot Meals
4PM: Sacred Heart Church, Cutoff – Hot Meals, Supplies
5PM: St. Joseph Church, Chauvin – Meals
For the most updated list of locations and times, visit: catholiccharitiesht.org/distributions

 

• Gumbo, tater salad today noon @ The Event Center. Old Shriners Building on Moffet road

 

 

SUPPLIES



• Bless Your Heart – MASSIVE supply giveaway at the Larose Civic Center!!! Open until 5pm.

 

 

WHAT’S OPEN

• 1921 Seafood, Houma. Open 4-8 pm. Limited menu.
• The pharmacy (only) at Houma Urgent Care, 131 Corporate Drive is open 9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday. 985-856-6656.
• Chase Bank, 573 Grand Caillou Rd., Houma, LA 70363. 985-876-0778
• VA Mobile Clinic, 6433 West Park Ave., Houma, LA 70364. In the parking lot. 8:00am to 4:00pm

• Lumiere, downtown Houma:

We will be serving a limited menu again today! Please call ahead to order: Hamburgers, Fried or Grilled Chicken Tenders, choice of Fries, Sweet Potato Fries or Steamed Veggies🇺🇸
985-381-3756
985-647-2187
• Valley Supply, Houma
• Morrison Terrebonne Lumber, Houma

 



Mary Ditch
Mary Ditch

Related posts

September 11, 2021

Motorcyclist Killed in Terrebonne Parish Crash

Read more