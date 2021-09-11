Saturday 9/11: Free food; Supplies; What’s Open

Here is today’s list of where you can find free food and supplies, and what’s open in our communities.

FREE FOOD

• Today Hot Meal, cold Snoball and supplies!!! Starting at/11:30-12. Brooke’s Sno-world Eastside, 808 Grand Caillou Rd Houma All Free

• Food and Supply Distribution at Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Houma. Bee Cool Snowballs will be on location giving away cool, sweet snowballs!

• Free to Public! On Saturday, September 11, 2021, come by United Methodist Church, 6109 Hwy 311, entrance off of Navajo and Hwy 311, to receive a plate of jambalaya and white beans starting at noon. We are so thankful for the generous donors that are supporting this effort: Swiftships- Morgan City and Jeanerette, Alamo Hydraulics of Louisiana, Inc., Berard Transportation, Baudin’s Sausage Kitchen, as well as Anonymous Individuals!

• Mulberry Baptist Church will have a hot meal and supplies beginning at 11:00am. This is being brought in by Bay High in Bay St Louis.

• CUT OFF & LAROSE! Help us spread the word!

13980 West Main St.

Friends from Church Point are here cooking Jambalaya & Hot Dogs. Stop by for free food & supplies

• Food and supply distributions throughout the diocese for today Saturday, Sept 11, with APPROXIMATE start times.

9AM: St Hilary Church, Raceland – Food Pantry Open Daily 9AM-3PM

11AM: Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church, Golden Meadow – Hot Meals

11AM: Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Church, Houma – Meals, Supplies

11AM: Holy Savior Church, Lockport – Hot Meals, Supplies

11AM: St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Thibodaux – Hot Meals

12PM: St. Gregory, Houma – Hot Meals

12PM: St. Ann Church, Bourg – Meals, Supplies

1PM: Holy Family Church, Dulac – Hot Meals

1:30PM: Dularge Gym – Hot Meals

4PM: Sacred Heart Church, Cutoff – Hot Meals, Supplies

5PM: St. Joseph Church, Chauvin – Meals

For the most updated list of locations and times, visit: catholiccharitiesht.org/distributions

• Gumbo, tater salad today noon @ The Event Center. Old Shriners Building on Moffet road

SUPPLIES

• Bless Your Heart – MASSIVE supply giveaway at the Larose Civic Center!!! Open until 5pm.

WHAT’S OPEN

• 1921 Seafood, Houma. Open 4-8 pm. Limited menu. • The pharmacy (only) at Houma Urgent Care, 131 Corporate Drive is open 9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday. 985-856-6656.

• Chase Bank, 573 Grand Caillou Rd., Houma, LA 70363. 985-876-0778

• VA Mobile Clinic, 6433 West Park Ave., Houma, LA 70364. In the parking lot. 8:00am to 4:00pm

• Lumiere, downtown Houma: We will be serving a limited menu again today! Please call ahead to order: Hamburgers, Fried or Grilled Chicken Tenders, choice of Fries, Sweet Potato Fries or Steamed Veggies 985-381-3756 985-647-2187

• Valley Supply, Houma

• Morrison Terrebonne Lumber, Houma