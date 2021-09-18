Saturday, 9/18: Free food and supplies!

Here is the list for Saturday, 9/18, on where you can find what you need:

FREE FOOD

• Maria Immacolata Catholic Church, 246 corporate dr., Houma. Hot meal and supplies, 12-3pm. Spread the word. 600 meals

• Houma’s Where the Heart Is massive giveaway event in Montegut (click for more info)

• Tee Lee’s Mini Mart, Montegut – New Iberia’s DA Bo Duhe and his amazing team are cooking a hot meal for our community. Ready about 12:30pm. They will have jambalaya, white beans, chicken and a bread.

• Lafourche Parish Fire District 3 – Today, beginning at 11:30AM! Please line up heading South, near the flagpole in front of Fire Central. Lafayette First Apostolic Church is here today serving Red beans & rice, fried chicken tenders & boneless wings, with a corn muffin. Spread the word and come by to pick up free lunch and many supplies such as:

Baby formula, diapers, & wipes Hygiene products Cleaning supplies Water Food products *Baby formula donated by Women’s and Children’s Hospital Lafayette. *Wings donated by Andrew with Krispy Krunchy *Tenders donated by Church Point Wholesale.

• Downtown Houma – Come by for a free, hot lunch at 7600 Main Street in downtown Houma (across from South LA Feed Store). Many thanks to the Rotary Club of Downtown Abbeville for cooking for our community.

• HOT MEAL TODAY! Join us starting at noon today – Saturday, Sept. 18 – at the LPSO Fleet Operations Center located at 5200 Hwy. 1 in Raceland for a free meal provided by Galatoire’s Restaurant – New Orleans and Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral – New Orleans. The group will serve 1,000 meals to the public and local law enforcement. Please join us and thank the crew as you pass through. This is sure to be a real treat!

• New Zion Baptist Church: Today at 12:00 noon the New Covenant Faith Church of Lake Charles LA and Pastor Jimmy Stevens will provide free BBQ plates ,and Boudin. Also the Starlight Church of Rayne and Pastor Nathan Stevens will provide supplies on our church campus

263 Grand Caillou Road

Houma La, 70363

• Bayou Board of Realtors – tarting at 11 am. Come on by the board office and let us help you! Hot meal, food, supplies and affiliates on hand to help answer any real estate questions.

• Melaco Sisters Hardware – HOT LUNCH!! Today, Saturday, Sept. 18th The Red Cross is setting up in our parking lot to serve a hot lunch!!